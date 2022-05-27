Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
NYSE THR opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THR. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Thermon Group (Get Rating)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
