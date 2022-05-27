TheStreet Downgrades Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) to C

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

