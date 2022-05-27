Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,298.0 days.

THNCF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Thinkific Labs stock remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

