Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 13,646 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,785. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 316,209 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

