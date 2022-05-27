Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Buys 13,646 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,785. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.