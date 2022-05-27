Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 128,496 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,039.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RNWK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,030. RealNetworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

