Thomas L. Ryan Sells 12,153 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

