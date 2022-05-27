Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Acquires 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $7.71 on Friday, reaching $1,285.04. 41,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,926. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,328.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,524.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 811.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cable One by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,678,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

