Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,027,400 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the April 30th total of 2,494,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TCYMF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.