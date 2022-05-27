Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,027,400 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the April 30th total of 2,494,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TCYMF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

