Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

