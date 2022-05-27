TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently:

5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00.

4/13/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/1/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $82.00.

3/31/2022 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

