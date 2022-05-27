TJX Companies (TJX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) recently:
- 5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00.
- 4/13/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.
- 4/1/2022 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $82.00.
- 3/31/2022 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TJX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
