Toll Brothers, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

