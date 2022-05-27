Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$115.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.25. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.63 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,600.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.