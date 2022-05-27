Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TD stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

