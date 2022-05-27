Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.09. 41,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.