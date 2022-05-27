Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$103.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.77.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.09. 41,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,245. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

