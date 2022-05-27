Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.84.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$95.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,039. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

