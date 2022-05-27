Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 135.7% in May

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.