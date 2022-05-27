Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Toto stock remained flat at $$33.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Toto has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

