Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TYIDY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.60.
Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
