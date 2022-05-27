TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in May

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. TPCO has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TPCO from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

