TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Down 51.4% in May

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,258 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

