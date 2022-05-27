Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) will post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.62. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

