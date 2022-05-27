Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 292 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.
Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
