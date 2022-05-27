Travelers Companies (TRV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV):

5/24/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in the year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

