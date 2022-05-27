Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TRT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

