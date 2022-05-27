Truist Financial Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $227.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $178.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $222.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.