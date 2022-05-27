Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,675. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

