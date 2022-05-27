Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to announce $108.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.71 million and the lowest is $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $520.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TNP opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

