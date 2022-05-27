Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $27.96 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

