Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

