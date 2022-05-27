Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $512.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TYL traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.94 and its 200-day moving average is $451.53. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

