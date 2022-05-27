U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.