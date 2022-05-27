U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,473. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

