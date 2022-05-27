Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.10 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.