UBS Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $11.12 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

