UBS Group Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $170.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.93.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $157.49 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,854,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.