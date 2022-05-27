UBS Group Trims Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price to €1.10

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €1.15 ($1.22) to €1.10 ($1.17) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.87.

BNDSF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,292. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

