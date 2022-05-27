Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Prasad Gune Sells 1,600 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $21,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UDMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 44,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,884. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.