Udemy (UDMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Udemy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00.

5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00.

5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $15.00.

4/13/2022 – Udemy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/29/2022 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,884. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

