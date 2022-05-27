Udemy (UDMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2022 – Udemy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $15.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Udemy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 3/29/2022 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Udemy stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,884. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.