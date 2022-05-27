UDR (UDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

UDR (NYSE: UDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00.
- 5/10/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00.
- 5/4/2022 – UDR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00.
- 4/26/2022 – UDR was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – UDR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.06.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
