UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Cowen

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.98.

PATH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of -10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 74.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $6,943,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $5,565,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

