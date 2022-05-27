Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) PT Lowered to 25.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 25.70 to 25.20 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (UELKY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.