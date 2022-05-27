Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.87. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

