Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.05.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.72.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
