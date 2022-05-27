Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.
ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.05.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
