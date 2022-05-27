Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.05.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.85 and its 200 day moving average is $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.87. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

