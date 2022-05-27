Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $409.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
