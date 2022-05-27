Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $409.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.