Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.