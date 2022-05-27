Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.72.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
