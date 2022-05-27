Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $485.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.05.
Shares of ULTA opened at $377.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
