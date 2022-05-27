Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.87 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.87, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.20-20.10 EPS.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $25.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.96. 1,835,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.32.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

