Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces $6.51 Dividend

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 6.5096 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of UPCHY opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

