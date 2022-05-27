Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Announces $6.51 Dividend

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 6.5096 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of UPCHY opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $110.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
