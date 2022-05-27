UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.49) to €14.60 ($15.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.77) to €11.70 ($12.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.74) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.68) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 304,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

